Himachal: Home Department approves 102 posts for Nurpur Police Lines

The State Home Department has given its nod for creation of 102 posts for the proposed Police Lines in the Nurpur police district. The 14th police district of the state was created in August 2022 by the previous Jai Ram Thakur government keeping in view the rise in drug trafficking and illegal mining in the areas of the lower Kangra region.

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The demand for the creation of the posts was raised by the Director General of Police (DGP) on May 30. The Cabinet approved the posts at its July 20 meeting.

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As per official information, the Home Department, in its communique to the DGP, had given its approval for creation of posts of one inspector, two sub-inspectors, three assistant sub-inspectors, 17 head constables and 79 constables for the proposed Police Lines to be set up at Bhaloon in Nurpur.

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The state government has also accorded administrative approval of Rs 48 crore for the required infrastructure and released Rs 5 crore as first instalment.