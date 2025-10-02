Himachal home to 83 snow leopards, study reveals

The population of snow leopards has increased significantly over the last few years. As per a study conducted by the Himachal Pradesh Wildlife Wing, in collaboration with the Nature Conservation Foundation (NCF), Bengaluru, the number of snow leopards has risen to 83 from 51 in 2021.

Advertisement

The study also documented the presence of two new wild species in Himachal — the woolly flying squirrel and the Pallas’s cat. This study covered an area of 26,112 sq km.

Advertisement

PCCF Wildlife Amitabh Gautam said that snow leopards in Himachal were under threat and the Wildlife Wing was playing a key role in their conservation. He further said that many wild species were on the verge of extinction today, and the Forest Department along with the Wildlife Wing was taking important steps to protect them.

Advertisement

He emphasised that along with the department, the public also needs to actively participate in wildlife conservation. He called upon local communities to join hands with the department in this mission.