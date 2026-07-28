The Department of Horticulture, Himachal Pradesh, secured the first prize at the three-day International Agriculture, Horticulture and Organic Expo-2026, held at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, for its outstanding work in modern scientific horticulture, crop diversification and high-value horticultural crops. According to the department’s spokesperson, the Himachal Pradesh pavilion attracted thousands of farmers, scientists, agricultural experts, entrepreneurs, exporters, policymakers, and visitors from India and abroad. The visitors appreciated the state's innovative horticultural practices, climate-resilient farming systems, sustainable use of natural resources, and successful promotion of high-value crops. The jury awarded Himachal Pradesh the first prize based on innovation, technical excellence, presentation, crop diversification initiatives, and farmer-centric development efforts.

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The theme of this year's exhibition, ‘Crop Diversification in a Changing Environment: Profitable Farming’, complemented the state’s present horticultural strategy. The state's diversification model emerged as one of the major attractions of the expo, with representatives from several Indian states and international delegations describing it as an ideal model for sustainable agriculture and horticulture. The state’s pavilion showcased dragon fruit, avocado, blueberry, lily flowers, a wide range of high-value floriculture crops, and the GI-tagged Kinnauri apple, which remained major attractions throughout the exhibition. Bhupinder Singh Negi (Senior Plant Protection Officer), Kushal Singh Mehta (Subject Matter Specialist, Centre of Excellence for Horticulture, Shilaroo), and Damesh Kumar Sharma (Beekeeper) informed visitors about high-density orcharding, protected cultivation, micro-irrigation, value addition, beekeeping, natural farming, scientific plant protection, modern packaging, and marketing strategies.

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The spokesperson said the primary objective of participating in the exhibition was to promote Himachal’s premium fruits, flowers, honey, and other horticultural products in national and international markets, enhance export opportunities, and ensure better returns for farmers and orchardists through value-added marketing.

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Satish Sharma, Director, Horticulture, Himachal Pradesh, expressed confidence that the state would continue to remain a national leader in horticultural development through scientific research, technological innovation, and crop diversification. “The government policies, modern technologies, scientific advancements, and the dedication of the farming community are enabling the state to move beyond traditional horticulture towards diversified fruit production, protected cultivation, high-value crops, and stronger integration with global markets,” he said.