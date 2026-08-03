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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: Housing scheme beneficiaries face scrutiny in Kangra gram panchayat

Himachal: Housing scheme beneficiaries face scrutiny in Kangra gram panchayat

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Rajiv Mahajan
Updated At : 01:27 AM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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Residents of Lag gram panchayat under the Pragpur Development Block in Kangra district have alleged irregularities in the selection of beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and sought a fair inquiry into the matter.

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In a joint complaint submitted to the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department, 25 villagers alleged that several eligible families had been ignored while ineligible persons, who already own pucca houses and, in some cases, had earlier constructed houses with government assistance, were included in the PMAY beneficiary list. The complainants also submitted a list of the alleged ineligible beneficiaries for verification.

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The villagers further claimed that nearly 40 eligible families had been arbitrarily deleted from the beneficiary list, depriving deserving households of benefits under the Centre-sponsored housing scheme.

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They urged the Block Development Officer (BDO), Pragpur, to conduct spot inspections of the houses of the alleged ineligible beneficiaries, verify the economic status of families excluded from the scheme, remove ineligible names and ensure that only genuine beneficiaries are included in the list.

The complainants demanded a transparent inquiry and appropriate action based on the findings. Pragpur BDO Meena Sharma confirmed receiving the complaint and said the allegations would be examined through a fair and impartial inquiry.

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“The complaint has been forwarded to the panchayat secretary for spot verification. The secretary has been asked to submit a report along with photographs of the beneficiaries’ pucca houses. Further action will be taken after the report is received,” she said.

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