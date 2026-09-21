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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: HPMC makes Rs 12-cr profit

Himachal: HPMC makes Rs 12-cr profit

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 08:27 AM Sep 21, 2026 IST
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The Himachal Pradesh Horticultural Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation (HPMC) recorded a turnover of around Rs 214 crore and a profit of nearly Rs 12 crore in 2025-26, with business related to the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) accounting for the bulk of its turnover.

According to a government spokesperson, MIS-related activities contributed around Rs 158 crore to the corporation’s turnover, while sales of juices and processed products contributed Rs 19.17 crore, horticultural inputs Rs 18.50 crore, and cold storage and post-harvest facilities around Rs 6.7 crore.

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The spokesperson said the corporation was now focusing on strengthening its operations beyond apple procurement, with greater emphasis on digital procurement, post-harvest management, processing, value addition and marketing.

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This year, the HPMC linked the apple procurement process to an end-to-end digital system. The process begins with the online registration of growers and includes recording procurement-related details through a digital portal.

“The system is functioning smoothly and no complaint or operational problem has been reported by stakeholders so far,” the spokesperson said.

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