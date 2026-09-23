Himachal: IIAS seminar to explore India’s shifting vision of self-reliance

The Indian Institute of Advanced Study (IIAS), Shimla, will host a two-day national seminar on “The Quest for Atmanirbhar Bharat: From the Past, Through the Present, to the Future” on September 24 and 25. Former Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will be the chief guest at the inaugural session while Governor Kavinder Gupta will be the chief guest at the valedictory session.

Academicians, thinkers, practitioners and policy-oriented scholars from across the country are scheduled to participate in the seminar. They will examine India’s evolving idea of self-reliance and its relationship with the country’s civilisational, intellectual and developmental traditions.

Advertisement

Prof Himanshu Kumar Chaturvedi, Director, IIAS, said that the seminar was particularly significant as it sought to locate the contemporary discourse on Atmanirbhar Bharat within a longer intellectual journey — from Swaraj and Swadeshi during the freedom movement to the aspiration of Viksit Bharat@2047.

Advertisement

“The concept note places these three ideas in an interconnected framework and proposes an interdisciplinary examination of how India’s historical experience, contemporary challenges and future aspirations can inform one another,” he said.