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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: IIAS to celebrate diamond jubilee from October 11 to 15

Himachal: IIAS to celebrate diamond jubilee from October 11 to 15

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:52 AM Oct 07, 2026 IST
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The Indian Institute of Advanced Study (IIAS), Rashtrapati Niwas, Shimla. File
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The Indian Institute of Advanced Study (IIAS), Rashtrapati Niwas, will hold a week-long celebration from October 11 to 15 to mark its diamond jubilee, bringing together books, scholarship, art, history, heritage and contemporary intellectual engagement.

“The Diamond Jubilee Week of the IIAS is a bridge between institutional legacy and contemporary relevance, celebrating the journey of the institute while opening its intellectual and cultural spaces more widely to society,” said Director Prof Himanshu Chaturvedi. He emphasised that it was not merely a commemorative occasion but a celebration of the IIAS’ continuing role as a national centre for advanced research, dialogue and reflection on subjects of deep human and social significance.

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Governor Kavinder Gupta will be the chief guest at the closing ceremony on October 15. The programme will go beyond the academic community, offering students, teachers, researchers, art enthusiasts, readers, tourists and the public a chance to engage with ideas, books, artistic expressions and India’s diverse intellectual and cultural heritage.

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The academic programme will begin on October 11 with a lecture by Prof Raghvendra Tanwar (Padma Shri), Chairman, Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR), New Delhi, on “Jammu Kashmir, Ladakh Through the Ages: An Overview of Historicity Issues and Event”.

On October 12, Prof Vasant Shinde, a renowned archaeologist and former Vice-Chancellor, Deccan College Post-Graduate and Research Institute, Pune, will speak on “Evolution of Bharatiya Knowledge System: Archaeological Perspective with Special Reference to Rakhigarhi”.

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On October 13, Akhilesh Jha, ICAS, Ministry of Rural Development, New Delhi, will deliver a lecture on “Vande Mataram”. An art gallery featuring works by artists who took part in the IIAS Art Camp on “Folk and Rural Imagery in Kangra Miniatures: An Indigenous Indian Art Perspective” will also be inaugurated.

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