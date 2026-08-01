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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: IIIT-Una launches AI certificate course

Himachal: IIIT-Una launches AI certificate course

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Una, Updated At : 01:13 AM Aug 01, 2026 IST
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The participants and the faculty at the launch of new course at the IIIT in Una on Friday. RAJESH SHARMA
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The Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Una, on Friday launched a Certification Programme in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning as part of the Quality Improvement Programme for Postgraduate Faculty. The All India Council for Technical Education has approved the six-month duration programme.

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IIIT Director Manish Gaur said that as Artificial Intelligence was continuing to transform every discipline of engineering and technology, the certification program had been designed to equip the faculty members from non-computer science disciplines with the knowledge and practical skills required to integrate AI and Machine Learning into teaching, research and interdisciplinary applications.

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The Director said that a total of 41 faculty members from institutions across India had enrolled in the programme, reflecting the growing national interest in capacity building in emerging AI technologies. He added that the programme combined online learning with intensive on-campus training and offered an industry-oriented curriculum covering Data Structures and Algorithms, AI and Machine Learning, Data Science for Engineers and Deep Learning with Large Language Models.

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He said that the participants would undertake hands-on projects and practical sessions to gain experience in the application of AI techniques to real-world engineering problems.

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