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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: IIT-Mandi gets Rs 21-crore road linking north, south campuses

Himachal: IIT-Mandi gets Rs 21-crore road linking north, south campuses

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Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 01:48 AM Aug 01, 2026 IST
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Prof Laxmidhar Behera, Director of IIT-Mandi, inaugurates Panachvaktra Marg. Tribune photo
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The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mandi, has inaugurated its newly constructed campus unification road, officially named ‘Panchvaktra Marg’, connecting the institute’s north and south campuses through a dedicated internal route.

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The inauguration was led by IIT Director Prof Laxmidhar Behera yesterday in the presence of faculty members, staff, students, engineers and officials associated with the project. The newly opened road marks a major milestone in strengthening the institute’s infrastructure by enabling seamless connectivity between the two campuses. The two-lane 3.5-km long road has been constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 21 crore. It also features a dedicated paved pathway to ensure safe and convenient pedestrian movement across the campus.

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One of the key highlights of the project is a 50-metre two-lane pre-stressed box girder bridge over the Kataula Khad, providing uninterrupted access between the north and south campuses.

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During the construction, engineers encountered a nearly 150-metre rocky stretch, which was excavated using environmentally sustainable engineering methods instead of extensive blasting.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Behera said the road has been named after the historic Panchvaktra Shiva Temple in Mandi as a tribute to the region’s rich cultural and spiritual heritage. To mark the occasion, IIT also launched the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ plantation drive. Nearly 2,000 saplings will be planted along and around the new road.

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