Himachal: IIT-Roorkee team to probe cracks in Sanjauli houses

A team of experts from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee, will conduct a scientific and technical assessment of around 10 buildings that have developed cracks in Sanjauli to ascertain the exact cause of the damage.

Residents of Shanti Vihar have alleged that the cracks were caused by ongoing construction of twin tunnels from Chalaunthi to Bhattakufar as part of the Dhalli-Kaithlighat four-laning project. Taking note of the concerns, the district administration has suspended the blasting permit issued to the construction company with immediate effect.

Advertisement

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Shimla Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap today to review the situation and formulate measures to address the concerns of affected residents.

Advertisement

The IIT-Roorkee team will inspect the affected buildings and recommend precautions and safety measures for tunnel construction. The Revenue Department has been directed to identify houses requiring repairs, while the construction company will prepare a repair roadmap. The PWD will inspect the quality and completeness of the repairs, which will be accepted only after its verification and approval.

The administration has also ordered inspection of all houses within an approximately 100-metre radius above and around the twin tunnels to assess possible construction-related damage. The assessment will be conducted in three phases: houses directly above the 11-metre-wide twin tunnels, those within the 20-metre-wide tunnel section and structures within 30 metres on either side of the tunnels.

Advertisement

Representatives of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) told the meeting that no blasting is currently being carried out for the tunnel work.

The cracks were reported by Shanti Vihar residents on Friday. An administrative team led by Additional District Magistrate Gian Sagar Negi inspected the affected houses on Saturday.

Kashyap, along with Shimla SSP Gaurav Singh and other officials, visited the area today and interacted with residents. He assured them that the administration was closely monitoring the situation and would take necessary measures to ensure their safety.