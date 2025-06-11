DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal in the grip of heat wave

Himachal in the grip of heat wave

Yellow alert issued for Una, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi and Solan
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 12:03 PM Jun 11, 2025 IST
The weather department has issued a yellow alert for heat waves at isolated places for today and tomorrow. The districts for which the alert has been issued include Una, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi and Solan.

The department has advised people to avoid heat exposure, keep their heads covered, and stay hydrated. In an advisory issued to farmers and horticulturalists, the department has advised them to lightly irrigate standing crops, and provide mulching to prevent loss of moisture through evaporation from the soil.

The temperatures have been soaring over the last couple of days, especially in Una. On Tuesday, Una recorded 44.2 degree Celsius, the highest of the season. With no rain expected over the next two days, it is likely the temperatures will rise further at many places.

