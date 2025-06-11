Himachal in the grip of heat wave

The weather department has issued a yellow alert for heat waves at isolated places for today and tomorrow. The districts for which the alert has been issued include Una, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi and Solan.

Advertisement

The department has advised people to avoid heat exposure, keep their heads covered, and stay hydrated. In an advisory issued to farmers and horticulturalists, the department has advised them to lightly irrigate standing crops, and provide mulching to prevent loss of moisture through evaporation from the soil.

The temperatures have been soaring over the last couple of days, especially in Una. On Tuesday, Una recorded 44.2 degree Celsius, the highest of the season. With no rain expected over the next two days, it is likely the temperatures will rise further at many places.