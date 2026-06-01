Himachal: Independents hold key as Kangra Zila Parishad gets a hung verdict

The Kangra Zila Parishad elections have produced a fractured mandate, placing Independent candidates at the centre of the power equation and setting the stage for intense political negotiations in the coming days. While BJP-backed candidates emerged as the single largest group in the 54-member body, the party failed to secure the numbers required to form the district’s top rural local body on its own.

Advertisement

The BJP won 24 seats, four short of the majority mark of 28. Congress-backed candidates secured 13 seats, while 17 Independents registered victories, making them the decisive force in the formation of the new Zila Parishad board. With neither of the two major political parties in a position to claim a majority independently, the election of the chairperson and vice-chairperson is expected to hinge on the support extended by these Independent members.

Advertisement

The results represent a notable shift from the previous Zila Parishad elections. Both the BJP and Congress have lost ground compared to 2021, while the number of Independent winners has increased significantly. The verdict indicates that in several rural constituencies, voters gave greater importance to local leadership, accessibility and individual credibility than to party affiliations.

Advertisement

Political observers believe the outcome reflects the growing influence of local issues in rural elections. Across many constituencies, candidates with strong grassroots networks and personal influence succeeded in defeating party-backed contenders. The results underline how development concerns, local engagement and reputation continue to play a decisive role in local body polls, often outweighing broader political narratives.

The significance of the Kangra Zila Parishad elections extends beyond district-level politics. Kangra remains the most politically influential district in Himachal Pradesh, with its 15 Assembly constituencies sending the largest number of legislators to the 68-member state Assembly. Electoral trends in the district are often viewed as a barometer of the broader political mood in the state, making the outcome closely watched by political parties and analysts alike.

Advertisement

For the BJP, emerging as the largest bloc reinforces its continued strength in rural Kangra. However, the party’s inability to cross the majority threshold has also highlighted internal challenges in certain areas. In Nurpur, regarded as a BJP stronghold, Independent candidates associated with former minister Rakesh Pathania won two seats, while the faction led by local MLA Ranbir Singh Nikka managed to secure only one. The fourth seat in the area went to the Congress.

With no party commanding a clear majority, attention has now shifted to the 17 Independent members who hold the balance of power. Both the BJP and Congress are expected to intensify efforts to secure their support as they seek control of Kangra’s most influential rural governance institution. The Independents’ choice is likely to determine not only the composition of the new board but also the election of its chairperson and vice-chairperson.