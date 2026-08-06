Himachal: Indira Gandhi Medical College bags ‘SKOCH Award’ for health awareness drive

In a significant feat, the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla, has been honoured with the prestigious ‘SKOCH Award’ for its outstanding and innovative work in the field of public health awareness. The award was given for the health awareness activities conducted throughout the year under the ‘Har Din Sehat’ public awareness campaign run by the college.

Advertisement

The IGMC team received the award from Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. Through the campaign, extensive public awareness activities were conducted in various areas of the state on nutrition, healthy lifestyle, regular exercise, mental health, tobacco and drug de-addiction, prevention of non-communicable diseases, vaccination, and other public health issues, benefiting thousands of people.

Advertisement

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Rahul Rao, Senior Medical Superintendent, IGMC, said, “Har Din Sehat is not just a health awareness programme, but a continuous mass movement to take public health to the masses. The SKOCH Award is recognition of the commitment, innovation and support of our entire team. The achievement will inspire us to do even more effective work in the field of public health in the future.”

Advertisement

Additionally, a booklet named ‘A Simple Guide to Healthy Living” was also released on the occasion.

Dr Amit Sachdeva, Assistant Professor, Department of Community Medicine, IGMC, said, “The aim of ‘A Simple Guide to Healthy Living’ is to make scientific and evidence-based health information accessible to every family in very simple language. The booklet will play an important role in building a healthy and drug-free society by encouraging people to adopt balanced nutrition, healthy lifestyle and regular health check-ups, and by making the youth especially aware of the ill effects of chitta and other drugs.”