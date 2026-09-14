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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan inaugurates school rooms, lays stone for road project in Shillai

Himachal Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan inaugurates school rooms, lays stone for road project in Shillai

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Nahan, Updated At : 01:05 AM Sep 14, 2026 IST
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Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan inaugurates a project in Shillai, Sirmaur district.
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Industries, Parliamentary Affairs and Labour and Employment Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan on Sunday inaugurated additional rooms at the Government Primary School in Dharwa gram panchayat, built at a cost of Rs 14.50 lakh.

Earlier, he laid the foundation stone for the first phase of strengthening work on the Dharwa-Badalani link road. The first phase will involve an expenditure of Rs 15 lakh. Chauhan said these projects would provide better connectivity to residents and improved learning environment for students.

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Addressing a public meeting, the minister said providing equal and quality education to every child remained a priority of the state government. He said English-medium education had been introduced from Class I in government schools and the CBSE curriculum had been implemented in 150 government schools to improve educational standards.

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The government was also establishing a Rajiv Gandhi Government Model Day-Boarding School in every Assembly constituency with modern educational facilities, he added.

Chauhan said the government was filling vacant teaching posts on priority. Around 90 per cent of teacher posts in the Shillai Assembly constituency had been filled, he added.

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The minister said development projects in Shillai were being taken up in a phased manner, with the focus on roads, education, healthcare and drinking water. About Rs 400 crore had been sanctioned for projects in the constituency, most of which were under construction.

On recruitment to government jobs, Chauhan said the government had ensured transparent and fair examinations through the State Selection Commission after investigating cases of paper leaks reported during the previous regime. He said appointments would be made on merit and youth would get equal opportunities.

The minister also heard public grievances and assured residents that genuine demands concerning development and welfare would be addressed on priority and in a phased manner.

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