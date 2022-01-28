Himachal Industry Minister: Efforts on to attract investment

Tribune News Service

Hamirpur, January 27

Industry Minister Vikram Singh said the government has made special efforts to attract industrial investment in Himachal Pradesh. He was speaking on the occasion of 73rd Republic day here yesterday.

The minister said that incentives were being given to investors. Organising Global Investors Meet in 2019 has proved a milestone in this direction and 703 MoUs with an investment of Rs 96,000 were signed. These projects are expected to provide employment to about over two lakh people of the state.

Thakur said during the past four years of government 7. 78 lakh water connections have been provided in the state under the Jal Jeevan Mission. —