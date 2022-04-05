Himachal Janta Party launched

Mandi, April 4
Pawan Katoch has announced the launch of the Himachal Janta Party here today.
He said this party would contest all Assembly elections and preference would be given to the youth.
He said, “We had come with a vision to ensure all over development of the state, to reduce financial deficit and create more jobs to the youth of the state to woo voters in favour of the party.” —
