Himachal: Kandaghat awaits gold winning kabaddi team player Jyoti’s return

Jyoti Thakur, who was part of the Asian Games women kabaddi team that won the gold medal by defeating Iran on Saturday, has done Solan proud. Jyoti hails from a non-descript village Jakhed in Kandaghat subdivision of the district and it was her second gold medal performance as part of the team in the Asain Games as she was also in the Indian kabaddi team for the 2022 Asian Games held at Hangzhou in China.

A fitness freak, Jyoti’s photographs are often found on her social media page. Her father Suresh Thakur, who himself is a former kabaddi player, is jubilant over her achievement. Her mother Anita Thakur is a homemaker while her two elder sisters Archana and Kavita are also kabaddi players and are now working in the Forest Department. Her family, friends and well wishers await her return to celebrate her achievement.

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Elated over Jyoti’s success, Suresh Thakur, who is a transporter, recalled how during his times they would win shields at local tournaments when opportunities to compete were few. “The family was glued to the television screen to watch the final match after Jyoti told us about its timing on Friday evening,” said a jubilant Suresh, who was now awaiting her return.

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He said that Jyoti’s achievement was a major boost to the upcoming kabaddi players of Solan. He added that she had started playing at a tender age of four. She graduated from Government School at Dhol Ka Jubber in Kandaghat and later studied Class XII from Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Solan, where she got opportunities to pursue the sport and later joined the National Centre of Excellence of the Sports Authority of India at Dharamsala for training.

For Solan, where a few sportswomen have made a mark at the national and international levels, Jyoti’s achievement is even more significant. Over the years, sports has emerged as a significant social and economic development tool empowering rural women.

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Anurag greets squad

Hamirpur MP Anurag Thakur on Saturday congratulated the Indian Women Kabaddi team for winning the gold medal by defeating Iran in the final. He made a video call to the women players to congratulate them. “You all have made the country proud. A great welcome awaits all of you,” he said. He added that Friday was a great day for Indian sports as the players won five medals — one gold, two silver and three bronze. He said, “I am confident that the Indian contingent will win many more medals.” He added that it was also a matter of great pride that sportspersons from Himachal had given very good performances by winning medals in the Asian Games.