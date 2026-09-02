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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: Kangra nodal officer gets national honour for anti-tobacco efforts

Himachal: Kangra nodal officer gets national honour for anti-tobacco efforts

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Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 09:54 PM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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Kangra CMO Dr Omesh Kumar Bharti presents the SIPHER National Emerging Tobacco Control Heroes Award to Dr Anuradha.
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Dr Anuradha, District Nodal Officer, National Tobacco Control Programme (NTCP), Kangra, has been conferred with the prestigious SIPHER National Emerging Tobacco Control Heroes Award-2026 for her contribution to tobacco control and public health.

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The award was presented by Kangra Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Omesh Kumar Bharti, a Padma Shri awardee, during a recent programme held at Zonal Hospital, Dharamsala.

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The national recognition acknowledges Dr Anuradha’s 14 years of dedicated public health service, leadership and field-based efforts to protect communities from the harmful effects of tobacco.

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As District Nodal Officer, she has played a key role in translating tobacco control policies into effective field-level action through enforcement, institutional strengthening, community participation, inter-departmental coordination and the expansion of cessation services.

As chairperson of the District Flying Squad, Dr Anuradha led enforcement activities under tobacco control laws and regularly reviewed and guided block-level squads. She also participated in inspections, identification of violations, and challaning and compounding proceedings.

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Under her leadership, the Tobacco-Free Educational Institutions (TOFEI) campaign and the tobacco-free village initiative gained momentum. In 2025, 1,900 educational institutions and 53 villages were declared tobacco-free through coordination with the Education Department, Panchayati Raj institutions and field workers.

Recognising that tobacco control required more than enforcement, Dr Anuradha strengthened cessation services across the district. Three Tobacco Cessation Centres and 20 Nayi Disha Kendras were made operational, expanding access to counselling, behavioural support and treatment for tobacco dependence.

Her initiatives have also included awareness campaigns, radio talks, digital outreach and sensitisation programmes, with a particular focus on children, adolescents, educational institutions and vulnerable communities.

Dr Bharti said the award recognised not only Dr Anuradha’s individual contribution but also the collective efforts of the Health Department, flying squads, Education Department, Panchayati Raj institutions, health workers and community stakeholders towards making Kangra tobacco-free.

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