Himachal: Kangra weightlifter Raksha Rana strikes gold in Nepal

Bringing glory to Himachal Pradesh and the country, Raksha Rana, a promising weightlifter from Kuwali village in the Changar belt of Kangra district’s Jawalamukhi Assembly constituency, has clinched a gold medal in the 86-kg category at the Sanyukta Bharatiya Khel Foundation International Championship in Pokhara, Nepal.

Advertisement

Raksha secured the top podium finish with an impressive total lift of 182 kg, adding another feather to her cap after winning a gold medal at the National Games held at Dharamsala in the first week of June.

Advertisement

An alumna of Government Senior Secondary School, Khundian, Raksha completed her BSc from GD College, Jawalamukhi. She later moved to Una to pursue her master’s degree and is currently working as a trainer at a gym in Mohali while pursuing her competitive weightlifting career.

Advertisement

Known for her disciplined approach and perseverance, Raksha has steadily built an impressive sporting resume. She has represented the state at the National Weightlifting Championships on four occasions, won eight gold and one silver medals at the state championships and bagged three gold and one silver medals at the inter-college competitions. She has also represented her university at the Inter-University Championships and secured fourth place at the Khelo India Women’s Games-2023.