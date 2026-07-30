DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: Kangra weightlifter Raksha Rana strikes gold in Nepal

Himachal: Kangra weightlifter Raksha Rana strikes gold in Nepal

article_Author
Raghav Guleria
Dharamsala, Updated At : 01:34 AM Jul 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Raksha Rana after winning a gold medal at the Sanyukta Bharatiya Khel Foundation International Championship in Nepal.
Advertisement

Bringing glory to Himachal Pradesh and the country, Raksha Rana, a promising weightlifter from Kuwali village in the Changar belt of Kangra district’s Jawalamukhi Assembly constituency, has clinched a gold medal in the 86-kg category at the Sanyukta Bharatiya Khel Foundation International Championship in Pokhara, Nepal.

Advertisement

Raksha secured the top podium finish with an impressive total lift of 182 kg, adding another feather to her cap after winning a gold medal at the National Games held at Dharamsala in the first week of June.

Advertisement

An alumna of Government Senior Secondary School, Khundian, Raksha completed her BSc from GD College, Jawalamukhi. She later moved to Una to pursue her master’s degree and is currently working as a trainer at a gym in Mohali while pursuing her competitive weightlifting career.

Advertisement

Known for her disciplined approach and perseverance, Raksha has steadily built an impressive sporting resume. She has represented the state at the National Weightlifting Championships on four occasions, won eight gold and one silver medals at the state championships and bagged three gold and one silver medals at the inter-college competitions. She has also represented her university at the Inter-University Championships and secured fourth place at the Khelo India Women’s Games-2023.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts