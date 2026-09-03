Himachal: Khud swells, 24-MW hydel project, footbridge damaged

A 24-MW hydroelectric project and a footbridge were damaged in Kut and Suru villages of Rampur subdivision in Shimla district following a flood in the local Kut-Suru Khud caused by torrential rain. No loss of life has been reported in the incident.

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According to officials, the incident occurred on Tuesday evening after the water level in the stream rose following rain, leading to flooding. The interior of the project was substantially damaged, while a footbridge was washed away, triggering panic among locals.

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Harsh Amrender Singh, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Rampur, said the flood occurred between two deep gorges, due to which several properties were damaged. He said the loss suffered in the incident was being assessed and restoration work was being initiated.

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Meanwhile, as many as 117 roads continue to remain blocked across the state, while 141 transformers and 51 drinking water schemes have been disrupted after being damaged by torrential rain.

As per the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), of the total blocked roads, 47 are in Mandi, 30 in Shimla, 22 in Kullu, seven in Kangra, four each in Sirmaur and Una, two in Lahaul and Spiti and one in Solan. Similarly, of the total disrupted transformers, 84 are in Shimla, 43 in Mandi, 12 in Kullu and two in Hamirpur. Of the disrupted drinking water supply schemes, 23 are in Hamirpur, 17 in Shimla and 11 in Bilaspur.

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Meanwhile, light to moderate rain is expected to continue across the state till September 8. For September 3, the State Meteorological Centre has issued yellow weather alerts for Kangra and Sirmaur districts, with heavy rain expected at isolated places. Light to moderate rain is also expected to continue in the rest of the state. Minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain normal during the next few days.

Heavy rain continued in many parts of the state during the past 24 hours, with Naina Devi in Bilaspur receiving 190 mm, the highest in the state. Kangra received 69 mm, Bilaspur 64 mm, Nahan 58.8 mm, Shimla 42.8 mm, Dharamsala 32.2 mm and Manali 12 mm.

The maximum temperature in Shimla was 21.8°C, Dharamsala 28°C, Manali 24.5°C, Solan 28°C, Kangra 30.4°C, Mandi 32.4°C, Sundernagar 31.5°C, Bilaspur 32°C, Bhuntar 31.9°C, Kalpa 19°C, Nahan 26.4°C, Keylong 24°C and Chamba 29.1°C.

The highest maximum temperature in the state was 34.6°C, recorded in Una, while the lowest minimum temperature was 11.8°C, recorded in Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti.