Himachal: Kin announce August 3 protest over woman’s death at Kullu hospital

The death of Rajni Sharma, alias Manju Sharma, at the Regional Hospital here on June 21 has sparked a political storm in the state, with her family now demanding the resignation of the Health Minister and announcing a major protest on August 3.

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Satish Sharma, husband of the deceased, has raised serious questions over the fairness of the investigation into the circumstances surrounding his wife’s death during childbirth. He alleged that no concrete action has been taken against those responsible for the death.

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Sharma claimed that social media accounts of several activists, who have been vocal about the case have been suspended. This is not the first time the case has sparked public demonstrations. On June 29, about 2,500 people protested on the hospital premises and blocked the main road for nearly two hours. The situation escalated on June 30 when doctors and medical staff held their own protest, leading to an FIR against social activists Baldev Thakur — also known as Bunti Seraji — and influencer Sanjay Chauhan under cognizable and non-bailable sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

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Despite the imposition of Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which prohibits the assembly of more than five persons within a 100-metre radius of the hospital, thousands turned out at Rath Ground in Dhalpur on July 8 on the call of the activists to demand justice.

Satish Sharma said a protest will be held on August 3 against both the district administration and the state government.