DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: Kin announce August 3 protest over woman’s death at Kullu hospital

Himachal: Kin announce August 3 protest over woman’s death at Kullu hospital

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Kullu, Updated At : 01:30 AM Jul 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Satish Sharma addresses mediapersons at Kullu on Tuesday.
Advertisement

The death of Rajni Sharma, alias Manju Sharma, at the Regional Hospital here on June 21 has sparked a political storm in the state, with her family now demanding the resignation of the Health Minister and announcing a major protest on August 3.

Advertisement

Satish Sharma, husband of the deceased, has raised serious questions over the fairness of the investigation into the circumstances surrounding his wife’s death during childbirth. He alleged that no concrete action has been taken against those responsible for the death.

Advertisement

Sharma claimed that social media accounts of several activists, who have been vocal about the case have been suspended. This is not the first time the case has sparked public demonstrations. On June 29, about 2,500 people protested on the hospital premises and blocked the main road for nearly two hours. The situation escalated on June 30 when doctors and medical staff held their own protest, leading to an FIR against social activists Baldev Thakur — also known as Bunti Seraji — and influencer Sanjay Chauhan under cognizable and non-bailable sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Advertisement

Despite the imposition of Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which prohibits the assembly of more than five persons within a 100-metre radius of the hospital, thousands turned out at Rath Ground in Dhalpur on July 8 on the call of the activists to demand justice.

Satish Sharma said a protest will be held on August 3 against both the district administration and the state government.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts