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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: Kinnaur Mahotsav from Oct 30 to Nov 2

Himachal: Kinnaur Mahotsav from Oct 30 to Nov 2

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 10:23 PM Oct 04, 2026 IST
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Kinnaur DC Sonakshi Singh Tomar chairs a meeting on the upcoming festival.
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The four-day state-level Kinnaur Mahotsav will be held from October 30 to November 2 at Mahatma Gandhi Park in Reckong Peo, showcasing the district’s rich culture, folk traditions, arts and crafts.

This was stated by Kinnaur Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sonakshi Singh Tomar while chairing a meeting on the upcoming festival. The meeting discussed arrangements for the successful organisation of the festival. Officials said, this year, in addition to the Miss Kinnaur competition, the administration was also considering introducing a Mr Kinnaur competition. “Like every year, this year too, competitions based on Kinnauri folk culture, including shehnai, various musical instruments, folk dances and folk singing, will be held during the festival,” an official said.

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The DC instructed various committees to begin preparations by October 10 to ensure the smooth conduct of the festival. She said a review meeting would also be held in the coming days to assess preparations.

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It was also decided to organise a cooking competition to encourage women's participation. An anti-'chitta' marathon will be held during the festival to raise awareness among young people about the harmful effects of drug abuse.

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