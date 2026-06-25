Himachal: Kinnaur, Shimla Rural get district Congress chiefs

All-India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the appointment of district Congress presidents for Kinnaur and Shimla Rural, ending a prolonged wait amid internal differences.

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Nigam Bhandari has been named the District Congress Committee chief for Kinnaur, while Hari Krishan Himral will head the Shimla (Rural) unit. The appointments in the two districts had been kept on hold due to differences among party leaders, particularly in Kinnaur.

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Bhandari’s appointment is being viewed as politically significant as he is considered a rival of Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi. A former Himachal Youth Congress president, Bhandari currently serves as National General Secretary of the Indian Youth Congress.

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Meanwhile, Negi openly expressed his displeasure over Bhandari’s appointment, saying the decision could demoralise dedicated party workers. He remarked that individuals who remained silent against the BJP while the Congress was in opposition were now being rewarded with key positions. Stressing the need for internal democracy, Negi said the views of long-serving organisational members should be considered before such appointments are made.