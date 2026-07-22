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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal Kisan Sabha protests against proposed India-US FTA, burns effigies of Modi, Trump

Himachal Kisan Sabha protests against proposed India-US FTA, burns effigies of Modi, Trump

Sabha's state committee member Jai Shiv Thakur said the agreement will put Indian agriculture and farming at risk

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 05:48 PM Jul 22, 2026 IST
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Himachal Kisan Sabha members stage protest at DC Office in Shimla on Wednesday. Tribune photo: Lalit Kumar
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On the call of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, the Himachal Kisan Sabha on Wednesday staged a protest against the proposed Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the United States and burnt effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

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A minute’s silence was observed in memory of the martyrs of the 1990 Apple Movement.

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Addressing the protesters, Himachal Kisan Sabha state committee member Jai Shiv Thakur said that a draft of the FTA between India and the US had been prepared and could be signed at any time.

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“This agreement will put Indian agriculture and farming at risk. In countries such as the US, Europe and New Zealand, where corporate farming is practised, only one to two per cent of the population is engaged in agriculture, and farmers receive subsidies of up to 60 to 70 per cent,” Thakur said.

“About 80 per cent of India’s population is engaged in agriculture. In the name of subsidies, benefits are being extended in a manner that favours large companies, while farmers are not receiving direct subsidies. Under the proposed agreement, the US, Europe and New Zealand will impose an 18 per cent excise duty on Indian products, while India will impose only zero to eight per cent duty on American products. The products covered include cotton, basmati rice, fruits, dairy products, textiles, chemicals, generic medicines and agricultural commodities such as spices, tea, coffee, coconut oil, cashews, fruits and vegetables. This will destroy the country’s agriculture sector,” he alleged.

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He further said that in 2014, farmers were promised a legal guarantee for the minimum support price (MSP), but the promise was not fulfilled. “After that, three draconian farm laws were introduced. Farmers forced the Modi government to repeal them through a historic movement. Now, another conspiracy is being hatched to destroy Indian farmers through the proposed FTA. The roadmap for the next phase of the farmers’, workers’ and people’s movement will be finalised in Delhi on July 29,” Thakur said.

The Himachal Kisan Sabha warned that it would launch a mass agitation if the government proceeds with the proposed FTA.

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