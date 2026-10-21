Himachal Labour Dept issues Rs 9.07-cr recovery certificate against JSW Energy official

The Labour Department has issued a recovery certificate for Rs 9.07 crore against the joint managing director of JSW Energy (Kutehr) Ltd for failing to deposit construction workers’ welfare cess within the stipulated period for its 240-MW hydropower project on the Ravi at Lamu in Bharmour subdivision of Chamba district.

According to the recovery order, the assessing officer had directed the company on June 9, 2026, to deposit Rs 8,89,32,551 as cess. The assessment order was served on June 12, but the company allegedly neither deposited the amount within the prescribed period nor filed an appeal against it.

Advertisement

Following the failure to recover the dues through the prescribed process, the assessing officer-cum-labour officer, Chamba, issued the recovery certificate on October 9 under Rule 13 of the applicable Construction Workers’ Welfare Cess Rules.

Advertisement

The total outstanding liability stands at Rs 9,07,11,202, comprising Rs 8.89 crore in principal cess and Rs 17.78 lakh as 2 per cent simple interest for one month. The amount will be recovered as arrears of land revenue and deposited with the Secretary-cum-Chief Executive Officer of the Himachal Pradesh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, Hamirpur.

During the assessment, the department scrutinised records submitted by the company before the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC), which placed the project’s estimated cost at Rs 2,974.74 crore.

Advertisement

The assessing authority observed that the company had cited the full project cost for power tariff calculations before the regulator but sought exclusions to reduce its cess liability. The department clarified that exemptions applied only to specified components, including land costs, pure supply contracts, compensation, pre-operative expenses, LADA contributions, finance charges and interest during construction.

After allowing exemptions of Rs 1,117.85 crore, the department determined the net construction cost at Rs 1,856.89 crore. Applying the statutory cess rate of one per cent, it assessed the total liability at Rs 18.56 crore. Against this, the company had already deposited Rs 9.67 crore through self-assessment, leaving additional dues of Rs 8.89 crore.

The assessing officer said the department was committed to protecting construction workers’ welfare and enforcing statutory social security obligations.

District Revenue Officer Vikramjit Singh said further action would be taken as per rules after receipt of the recovery certificate.