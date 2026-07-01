Himachal labour issues raised at national workshop in Chennai

Labour issues concerning Himachal Pradesh figured prominently at the two-day national labour workshop on the theme “Union to Union” held in Chennai, where Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) Kangra district president Sanjay Saini represented the state.

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The workshop, jointly organised by Building and Wood Workers International (BWI) and Public Services International (PSI), brought together trade union leaders from across the country to deliberate on workers’ rights, occupational safety, social security and emerging labour challenges.

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Saini also raised the concerns of labourers engaged in the under-construction Bhanupalli-Bilaspur railway line project and rural drinking water schemes being implemented by the Jal Shakti Department with financial assistance from the Asian Development Bank (ADB). He highlighted issues related to workplace safety, welfare facilities and labour rights.

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Saini said the INTUC has been consistently engaging with project authorities to safeguard workers’ interests. As a result of sustained negotiations, several demands of labourers have been accepted, and a memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed with the executing company, ensuring improved facilities and stronger protection of workers’ rights.

Addressing the workshop, BWI representative Prerna Prasad highlighted the growing impact of climate change on workers, particularly those engaged in outdoor construction activities. She said rising temperatures and prolonged heatwaves have made heat stress a serious occupational hazard.

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Stressing the need for preventive measures, she urged employers to ensure the availability of safe drinking water, shaded rest areas, adequate breaks and first-aid facilities at construction sites. She added that the BWI would intensify awareness campaigns on heat stress and workplace safety.

BWI South Asia regional representative Dr Rajeev Sharma spoke on workers’ social security, registration, minimum wages and occupational safety. He called upon the trade unions to expand their outreach to workers in the unorganised sector to ensure they receive the benefits of statutory welfare schemes.