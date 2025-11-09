DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal lad set to represent India at FXC World Cup in Italy

Himachal lad set to represent India at FXC World Cup in Italy

Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 03:57 AM Nov 09, 2025 IST
DAV Manali’s Lakshay Thakur being honoured by school staff.
Himachal Pradesh’s Lakshay Thakur has been selected to represent India at the prestigious Fireball Extreme Challenge (FXC) World Cup 2025, to be held in Lignano Sabbiadoro, Italy, from December 4 to 7.

Lakshay, a student of DAV Public School, Manali, earned his place on team India after a rigorous multi-stage evaluation conducted by the international FXC organisation. The selection process tested players on fitness, technical proficiency, teamwork and discipline.

Expressing her pride, school principal Anita Verma said, “Lakshay Thakur has brought glory to Manali and to his family. His selection is a moment of pride not only for our school but for the entire state of Himachal Pradesh. He will showcase his talent and determination on a global stage.”

Verma added Deepika, an alumna of the school, has also been selected for the championship. “Her passion and dedication continue to inspire students. The school community is filled with joy and enthusiasm, and both students and teachers have extended their congratulations to Lakshay and Deepika, wishing them success in the tournament,” she said.

