Himachal lags in procuring loans under agri infrastructure fund scheme

Of Rs 925 crore sanctioned, HP has availed only Rs 108 crore so far

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 24

Himachal is among the laggard states in procuring loans under the Centre’s Agri Infrastructure Fund (AIF) scheme. Out of Rs 925 crore sanctioned to the state under the scheme, the amount sanctioned till date is Rs 108 crore, a little over 11 per cent.

“The loaning process is quite complex, there has to be a single window clearance so that beneficiaries, especially farmers, don’t have visit the banks repeatedly,” said Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar during the conclave on Agri Infrastructure Fund here today. “Also, we need to raise awareness about the scheme,” he added.

The Centre launched the AIF scheme in August, 2020, with a corpus of Rs 1 lakh crore for developing the post-harvest management infrastructure across the country. Under this scheme, three per cent interest rebate is given on loans up to Rs 2 crore at a maximum interest rate of nine per cent for the development of agricultural infrastructure.

The minister said that there was a need to increase the financial assistance provided for projects under AIF so that its practical benefits can reach the people. “The loan amount should be project specific, not uniform regardless of the actual costs involved. The loaning agencies should review this aspect,” the minister said.

Considering that the deadline to avail term loans under the AIF will end on March 31, 2026, the state has just around two and a half years to utilise the remaining 90 per cent funds. “The scheme took time to take off initially due to reasons like Covid-19. Nothing much could be achieved in 2020 and 2021. But from last year, it has gathered some pace. Over the next two years, we are hopeful of utilising a substantial portion of the sanctioned amount,” said Paulrasu.

He further said that the scheme was quite suitable for the farmers and the agro entrepreneurs of the state. “We need to ramp up our post-harvest management infrastructure like cold stores, warehouses and facilities for secondary processing,” he said.

