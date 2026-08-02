Himachal: Lahaul farmers to march on August 9 for Karga market delay

Farmers of Lahaul valley have announced a peaceful foot march from Alu Ground in Manali to Keylong on August 9 to press the state government for the early completion of the long-pending modern vegetable market at Karga. The proposed march, being organised by local farmers, seeks to highlight the urgent need for a dedicated marketing facility that they believe is vital for strengthening the region’s horticultural economy.

Advertisement

Karan Bodh, a resident of Miyar valley, said the march would remain completely peaceful and non-political. He appealed to farmers from across Lahaul to participate in large numbers to collectively urge the state government to expedite the project.

Advertisement

Bodh said the absence of a modern vegetable market forces farmers to transport their produce to distant markets, significantly increasing transportation costs and reducing their ability to secure remunerative prices. He maintained that a local market equipped with modern infrastructure would streamline agricultural marketing and improve returns for growers, many of whom depend heavily on vegetable cultivation for their livelihood.

Advertisement

Besides the market issue, the protesters also plan to raise concerns of people affected by hydropower projects in the district. Bodh said the government should hear their grievances at the panchayat level and work towards resolving long-pending issues through dialogue.

Meanwhile, APMC member for Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti Anil Sehgal said the Karga vegetable market project is progressing and that the first phase is in its final stages. He said the Agricultural Produce Market Committee has already spent Rs 2 crore on land levelling, while a Detailed Project Report worth Rs 6 crore for the second phase has been submitted to the state government for approval.

Advertisement

The proposed second phase includes construction of the main market building, six shops, an auction platform, a canteen and other essential infrastructure on 15.6 bighas of land. Sehgal said local MLA Anuradha Rana has been consistently pursuing the matter with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and the Agriculture Minister for early approval. He added that he, along with APMC Chairman Mian Ram Singh, has also urged the government to release funds for the second phase without delay.

Calling the project a fulfilment of a three-decade-old demand of Lahaul farmers, Sehgal said land had been identified during the previous government but issues relating to the transfer of forest land and inadequate budgetary support delayed its execution. He also dismissed claims that Rs 26 crore had already been sanctioned for the project, terming them baseless.

While farmers continue to press for the immediate operationalisation of the Karga market through the proposed march, APMC officials remain optimistic that the government will soon approve the next phase, paving the way for a permanent vegetable marketing hub in the tribal district.