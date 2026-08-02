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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: Lahaul farmers to march on August 9 for Karga market delay

Himachal: Lahaul farmers to march on August 9 for Karga market delay

Peaceful foot march from Manali to Keylong to press for early completion of modern marketing facility; APMC says first phase nearing completion

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Dipender Manta
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 10:18 PM Aug 02, 2026 IST
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Land being levelled for the proposed modern vegetable market at Karga in Lahaul and Spiti, a project that farmers say is crucial for ensuring better marketing and fair prices for their produce. Tribune Photo
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Farmers of Lahaul valley have announced a peaceful foot march from Alu Ground in Manali to Keylong on August 9 to press the state government for the early completion of the long-pending modern vegetable market at Karga. The proposed march, being organised by local farmers, seeks to highlight the urgent need for a dedicated marketing facility that they believe is vital for strengthening the region’s horticultural economy.

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Karan Bodh, a resident of Miyar valley, said the march would remain completely peaceful and non-political. He appealed to farmers from across Lahaul to participate in large numbers to collectively urge the state government to expedite the project.

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Bodh said the absence of a modern vegetable market forces farmers to transport their produce to distant markets, significantly increasing transportation costs and reducing their ability to secure remunerative prices. He maintained that a local market equipped with modern infrastructure would streamline agricultural marketing and improve returns for growers, many of whom depend heavily on vegetable cultivation for their livelihood.

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Besides the market issue, the protesters also plan to raise concerns of people affected by hydropower projects in the district. Bodh said the government should hear their grievances at the panchayat level and work towards resolving long-pending issues through dialogue.

Meanwhile, APMC member for Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti Anil Sehgal said the Karga vegetable market project is progressing and that the first phase is in its final stages. He said the Agricultural Produce Market Committee has already spent Rs 2 crore on land levelling, while a Detailed Project Report worth Rs 6 crore for the second phase has been submitted to the state government for approval.

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The proposed second phase includes construction of the main market building, six shops, an auction platform, a canteen and other essential infrastructure on 15.6 bighas of land. Sehgal said local MLA Anuradha Rana has been consistently pursuing the matter with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and the Agriculture Minister for early approval. He added that he, along with APMC Chairman Mian Ram Singh, has also urged the government to release funds for the second phase without delay.

Calling the project a fulfilment of a three-decade-old demand of Lahaul farmers, Sehgal said land had been identified during the previous government but issues relating to the transfer of forest land and inadequate budgetary support delayed its execution. He also dismissed claims that Rs 26 crore had already been sanctioned for the project, terming them baseless.

While farmers continue to press for the immediate operationalisation of the Karga market through the proposed march, APMC officials remain optimistic that the government will soon approve the next phase, paving the way for a permanent vegetable marketing hub in the tribal district.

  • For Lahaul’s farmers, the proposed Karga vegetable market is more than an infrastructure project, it's a lifeline. The absence of a local marketing hub forces growers to transport vegetables outside the valley, raising freight costs and shrinking profits

  • Even as they prepare for a peaceful march on August 9, APMC officials insist the project is progressing, with land development nearly complete and the second phase awaiting government approval

  • Farmers say the market would provide a permanent platform for auctions, storage and better price discovery. The outcome of march could shape the future of vegetable marketing in the tribal district

    Harvest needs a marketplace

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