Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal landslide: 1 dead, search on for 5 missing in Kullu's Akhara bazaar

Dipender Manta
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 09:26 AM Sep 04, 2025 IST
A devastating landslide struck Inner Akhara bazaar in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district early this morning, burying at least nine people under heavy debris and mud, officials confirmed.

The landslide, triggered by incessant rainfall over the past several days, has caused widespread panic and destruction in the area. According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Kullu, Kathikeyan Gokulachandran, one body has been recovered from the site, while three critically injured victims were rescued and rushed to the Regional Hospital in Kullu for urgent medical treatment.

Rescue teams, including personnel from the District Disaster Management Authority, local police, and district administration, are continuing operations to locate the five individuals still trapped under the debris.

The landslide struck around two residential houses in the congested Inner Akhara bazaar locality, catching residents off guard in the early hours of the day.

Emergency teams have been working tirelessly since the incident, but efforts have been severely hampered by ongoing inclement weather and the precarious terrain.

In a tragic coincidence, another landslide occurred in the same area just a day earlier, on Wednesday, in which two people were buried under debris. As of now, they remain untraceable despite continued search efforts.

The twin incidents underscore the growing threat posed by frequent landslides in the hilly regions of Himachal Pradesh, which have been exacerbated by persistent and heavy rainfall during this monsoon season. Several areas across the state have reported similar incidents, resulting in severe damage to both public infrastructure and private properties.

Authorities have issued warnings to residents in vulnerable areas and are urging people to remain alert and avoid travel to high-risk zones. More updates are awaited as the situation unfolds.

