Himachal: Landslide blocks Shimla-Manali road, traffic hit

A landslide near the Chakkar area on the Shimla-Manali National Highway disrupted traffic for nearly two hours on Tuesday evening, triggering a massive traffic jam and causing inconvenience to hundreds of commuters.

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Debris from the hillside fell onto the road, blocking a major portion of the highway and leading to long queues of vehicles on both sides. No casualties or damage to property were reported in the incident.

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Police and district administration officials rushed to the spot and launched restoration work immediately. Heavy machinery was pressed into service to clear the debris, and the highway was reopened to traffic within two hours.

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Authorities have urged commuters to remain cautious while travelling on the highway, particularly during the monsoon season when the risk of landslides increases significantly.