Himachal: Landslide threatens 6 houses in Nurpur village, residents spending sleepless nights

Six families in the remote Durgala Bassa village under Hathi Dhar gram panchayat in Nurpur have been spending sleepless nights for the past two days after a sudden landslide on a fragile hillside, also known as Chhoti Dhar, adjoining the inhabited area, has put their houses at risk.

The landslide, triggered by recent rains, has caused cracks in at least two houses and led to land subsidence, leaving the affected families under constant fear of further slope failure.

Four other houses in the vicinity also face a potential threat from the unstable hillside.

On receiving information about the incident, Sadwan Naib Tehsildar Swati Walia, along with the Revenue Department’s field staff, visited the affected site yesterday and assessed the situation. Walia said during the inspection, the houses of Pradeep Kumar and Budhi Singh were found to be under constant threat from the landslide. She said the fragile hillside, Chhoti Dhar, had started eroding and posed a serious risk to at least two houses in the adjoining residential area.

Advertisement “The affected families have been advised to temporarily shift to the local Forest Rest House as a precautionary measure. A detailed report of the situation has also been submitted to the SDM, Nurpur, for further necessary action,” she said. Pradeep and Budhi, whose houses have developed cracks, said they had invested their life savings in constructing their pucca houses and had no financial resources to purchase land elsewhere and build new houses. Advertisement Locals Urmilla Devi, Kamla Devi and Achhar Singh said a landslide in Chhoti Dhar had started last year and got intensified following the recent rains. They added that the unstable slope now posed a serious threat to six pucca houses in the village. Advertisement The residents urged the administration to take immediate protective measures, particularly the construction of a gabion wall, to prevent further erosion and safeguard the inhabited area. They said urgent intervention was necessary as continued slope movement could cause further damage to houses and endanger residents. Meanwhile, the gram panchayat has also raised concern over the continuing erosion of Chhoti Dhar at Durgala Bassa. It has appealed to the government and administration to initiate urgent protective works to prevent damage to houses and ensure the safety of residents.