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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: Launch of PG courses marks new chapter for Dharamsala college

Himachal: Launch of PG courses marks new chapter for Dharamsala college

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Raghav Guleria
Our Correspondent
Dharamsala, Updated At : 11:31 PM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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The commencement of the programmes marks an important expansion of the college’s academic offerings.
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Government College, Dharamsala, on Wednesday formally inaugurated post-graduate classes in political science and history, opening new avenues for advanced learning at the institution, which was established in 1926.

The commencement of the two MA programmes marks an important expansion of the college’s academic offerings, bringing post-graduate education in these disciplines closer to students seeking higher studies in the region.

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The college acknowledged the efforts of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for helping launch the courses.

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Principal Rakesh Pathania presided over the event held to mark the launch, which witnessed the participation of various faculty members, including Head of Department (political science) Ashwani Kumar; Head of Department (history) Nishesh; and Head of Department (chemistry) Sanjay Jasrotia. Adding colour to the occasion, students presented a vibrant cultural programme.

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