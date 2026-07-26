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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal launches Mukhyamantri Machhuara Samman Nidhi Yojana to support reservoir fishermen during fishing ban

Himachal launches Mukhyamantri Machhuara Samman Nidhi Yojana to support reservoir fishermen during fishing ban

Scheme to provide Rs 3,500 annual assistance to eligible fishermen families; around 3,700 families expected to benefit

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 07:31 PM Jul 26, 2026 IST
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Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. File Photo
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Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today announced the launch of the Mukhyamantri Machhuara Samman Nidhi Yojana, a welfare scheme aimed at providing financial assistance and social security to fishermen engaged in reservoir fisheries across Himachal Pradesh.

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The scheme is expected to benefit around 3,700 fishermen families associated with major reservoirs, including Gobind Sagar, Pong Dam, Kol Dam, Chamera and Ranjit Sagar. The state government will spend approximately ₹1.20 crore annually on its implementation.

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Sukhu said the initiative has been introduced to provide financial support to families dependent on reservoir fisheries during the annual closed fishing season, when fishing activities remain suspended and many fishermen face a temporary loss of livelihood.

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Under the scheme, eligible beneficiaries will receive financial assistance of ₹3,500 annually during the fishing ban period to help them meet essential household needs and ensure livelihood security during the non-fishing season.

The scheme will cover active fishermen engaged in reservoir fisheries through registered Fisheries Cooperative Societies and holding valid fishing licences. Besides providing immediate financial relief, the initiative aims to encourage sustainable fisheries management and support genuine fishermen contributing to the state’s fisheries sector.

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Eligible fishermen will have to apply through their respective Fisheries Cooperative Societies and submit the required documents, including a valid fishing licence, Aadhaar card, Parivar Register details, a valid NFDP registration number and a society membership certificate.

Applications will be scrutinised and verified by the concerned Fisheries Cooperative Societies and Fisheries Department officials. Final approval will be granted by the Deputy Director Fisheries or Assistant Director Fisheries at the district level.

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