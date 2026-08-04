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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal law varsity sensitises new students on HIV prevention, health practices

Himachal law varsity sensitises new students on HIV prevention, health practices

Youth Red Cross & HP State AIDS Control Society hold awareness session

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Pratibha Chauhan
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 05:04 PM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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Students were encouraged to utilise the HIV Self-Risk Assessment Tool as a proactive measure towards preventive healthcare.
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New students of the Himachal Pradesh National Law University (HPNLU), Shimla, were sensitised about the importance of HIV prevention, informed health choices and responsible health practices during an HIV Awareness and Youth Interaction Programme organised by the Youth Red Cross and the Himachal Pradesh State AIDS Control Society (HPSACS). The programme was organised as a part of the university's 'Youth Interaction Campaign' aimed at promoting health awareness, social responsibility, and holistic student development.

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During the session, participants were introduced to Breakfree India, an initiative of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, designed to promote awareness, early intervention and access to reliable health information and services related to HIV and allied healthcare concerns. Students were also encouraged to utilise the HIV Self-Risk Assessment Tool as a proactive measure towards preventive healthcare and informed decision-making.

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An interactive session on HIV prevention, modes of transmission, testing facilities and the significance of reducing stigma through awareness and education was also held during the programme. A live demonstration of the HIV Self-Risk Assessment Tool was conducted to familiarise participants with its practical utility and accessibility.

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The session concluded with an engaging question-and-answer segment, providing students an opportunity to interact with resource persons and seek clarifications on various aspects of HIV awareness and healthcare services.

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