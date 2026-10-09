Himachal Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur slams Congress over infighting, SIR agitation

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday accused the Congress of growing internal factionalism and urged its leaders not to create an atmosphere of disorder in the country. He was speaking after inaugurating the BJP Mahila Morcha’s ‘Seva Ke Rang, Rashtra Ke Sang’ rangoli programme here. He later addressed a meeting of the party’s women’s wing.

Thakur said special programmes were being organised across the country to mark 25 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public service. Turning to state politics, he criticised Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu over his handling of the Congress leadership. He said recent statements by Congress leader Pratibha Singh had brought the party’s internal differences into the open. The CM frequently points to factionalism in the BJP, he alleged, but the Congress itself has several groups and faces questions over its leadership.

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Reacting to the protests in Delhi against the Election Commission, Thakur said the Gandhi family was “not above the Constitution”. He called on Congress leaders to respect constitutional institutions. He also alleged that Rahul Gandhi’s approach reflected the influence of developments in neighbouring Bangladesh, and said attempts to create instability could not be used to remove an elected government.

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Separately, BJP state media in-charge and Naina Devi MLA Randhir Sharma attacked the Congress at a press conference in Shimla over its agitation against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. He accused the party of misleading the public and opposing an established constitutional and statutory process, terming the agitation unconstitutional.

Sharma said Rahul Gandhi and other senior leaders had repeatedly alleged vote theft, duplicate registrations and fraudulent entries in the rolls. “If Congress genuinely believes that electoral rolls contain duplicate names, it should welcome the revision process,” he said, adding that the party’s stand exposed the “contradictory mind-set” of its leadership.

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He said carrying a copy of the Constitution did not demonstrate an understanding of its provisions. He also accused the Congress of double standards on EVMs and the ECI, accepting results when it won and questioning the system when it lost. Sharma criticised the participation of the CM and his Cabinet colleagues in demonstrations against the ECI.