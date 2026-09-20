Himachal: Legacy waste not scientifically disposed of, Solan MC issues notice to Panchkula contractor

The Solan Municipal Corporation (MC) has issued a notice to M/S Suntan Life, Panchkula, for its failure to ensure scientific disposal of waste, leading to the State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) imposing a penalty to the tune of lakhs of rupees. The SPCB officials had at a recent meeting expressed dissatisfaction over the tardy pace of the processing of the legacy waste.

A recent visit of the Parwanoo SPCB officials to the Salogra waste site revealed that refuse-derived fuel and legacy waste were being mixed there. Even fresh waste dumped every day was not being scientifically segregated, leading to a mountain of waste and filth, said Anil Kumar, Regional Officer, SPCB, Salogra.

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This was despite the fact that the SPCB had slapped a penalty of Rs 9.1 lakh on the civic body in July 2025. The situation, however, remained unchanged, observed the SPCB officials, who also warned the civic body of imposing further environmental compensation for failing to take corrective measures.

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Municipal Commissioner, Solan, Rajdeep Singh said that the contractor had been issued a notice and the penalty borne by the civic body on account of inappropriate processing of legacy waste would be recovered from him. The legacy waste, initially meant to be cleared by September 2023, was to be disposed of under a contract awarded to M/S Suntan Life, Panchkula. The contract, which had a two-year deadline ending in May 2022, covered 48,000 tonnes of accumulated waste. However, despite the lapse of five years, the contractor had failed to fulfil its obligations, drawing multiple notices from the SPCB.

Instead of terminating the contract, the civic body continues to grant extensions to the firm year after year even as it pays lakhs of rupees in penalties and crores of rupees in dues to the firm. An estimated more than Rs 6 crore has been paid to the firm till now. The Deputy Commissioner, Solan, Manmohan Sharma, has also directed the firm to clear all legacy waste by October 15.

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According to the agreement, the waste is being transported to a bio-methanation plant at Jatwar in Haryana, for processing wet waste while dry waste is being recycled into refuse-derived fuel for cement plants. However, the firm has not provided a certified copy of its authorisation from the Haryana Pollution Control Board to dispose of the waste at the said facility, casting doubts over its ability to scientifically dispose of the waste after collecting it from Salogra.

The firm has also failed to fulfil its obligations at Parwanoo, where the disposal of legacy waste has suffered from similar inadequacies. “A team of civic body officials will also visit the waste disposal site in Haryana to examine what kind of facility is available with the contractor,” said a civic body official.