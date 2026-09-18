Himachal: Leopard attack claims welder’s life in Arki

The victim, Hira Lal, had reportedly decided to stay back at his welding shop due to a heavy workload. When he failed to return home by Wednesday morning, his family went looking for him and found his body lying in a pool of blood inside the shop. The back door was found ajar.

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Kunihar Divisional Forest Officer Rajkumar said the leopard had entered the village from the adjoining forest and attacked Hira Lal while he was working. “A conflict ensued, leading to his tragic death,” he said.

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The Forest Department, however, has termed the incident an isolated or stray attack and said there was no evidence so far to suggest that the leopard had developed a habit of attacking humans.

Teams of the police and Forest Department inspected the spot. According to the DFO, a broken 200-watt electric bulb found inside the shop indicated that a struggle had taken place. The leopard may have fled after the bulb burst, creating a loud noise.

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The incident has nevertheless triggered panic among residents, who have urged the Forest Department to capture the animal.

Several instances of leopards entering human habitations in parts of the Arki and Kasauli Assembly constituencies have been reported over the past three months. The incursions have included attacks on livestock and companion animals.

A wildlife expert said increasing leopard movement into peri-urban and village areas could be linked to prey depletion and habitat disturbance.

In a recent incident, a leopard that entered an under-construction house at Kanda village in Kasauli fled when a wildlife rescue team attempted to capture it. In July, another leopard was successfully rescued from a house near Kasauli after being tranquilised.