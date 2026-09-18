DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: Leopard attack claims welder’s life in Arki

Himachal: Leopard attack claims welder’s life in Arki

article_Author
Ambika Sharma
Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 01:19 AM Sep 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement
Fear gripped Gyana village near Darlaghat in Arki after a leopard allegedly attacked and killed a welder at his shop on Tuesday night.

The victim, Hira Lal, had reportedly decided to stay back at his welding shop due to a heavy workload. When he failed to return home by Wednesday morning, his family went looking for him and found his body lying in a pool of blood inside the shop. The back door was found ajar.

Advertisement

Kunihar Divisional Forest Officer Rajkumar said the leopard had entered the village from the adjoining forest and attacked Hira Lal while he was working. “A conflict ensued, leading to his tragic death,” he said.

Advertisement

The Forest Department, however, has termed the incident an isolated or stray attack and said there was no evidence so far to suggest that the leopard had developed a habit of attacking humans.

Teams of the police and Forest Department inspected the spot. According to the DFO, a broken 200-watt electric bulb found inside the shop indicated that a struggle had taken place. The leopard may have fled after the bulb burst, creating a loud noise.

Advertisement

The incident has nevertheless triggered panic among residents, who have urged the Forest Department to capture the animal.

Several instances of leopards entering human habitations in parts of the Arki and Kasauli Assembly constituencies have been reported over the past three months. The incursions have included attacks on livestock and companion animals.

A wildlife expert said increasing leopard movement into peri-urban and village areas could be linked to prey depletion and habitat disturbance.

In a recent incident, a leopard that entered an under-construction house at Kanda village in Kasauli fled when a wildlife rescue team attempted to capture it. In July, another leopard was successfully rescued from a house near Kasauli after being tranquilised.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts