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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: Leopard carcass found near Manali, foul play ruled out

Himachal: Leopard carcass found near Manali, foul play ruled out

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Our Correspondent
Kullu, Updated At : 01:47 AM Jul 27, 2026 IST
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A leopard carcass was found in the Dhundi nullah on Sunday along the Manali-Atal Tunnel route, prompting immediate action by the Forest Department.

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Upon receiving the information, a Forest Department team rushed to the spot to assess the situation and initiate necessary protocols.

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The department transported the leopard’s remains to the Sub-divisional Hospital at Aleo, Manali. A post-mortem examination was conducted by a qualified veterinarian to determine the cause of death. The examination was carried out in accordance with the provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act and departmental guidelines. After a thorough examination, the veterinarian concluded that the leopard died due to natural causes.

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The Forest Department officials disposed of the carcass as per the prescribed legal procedures. No foul play is suspected in the animal’s death, officials confirmed.

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