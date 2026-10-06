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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: Leopard spotted near Mihani village, forest team steps up vigil

Himachal: Leopard spotted near Mihani village, forest team steps up vigil

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Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 01:01 AM Oct 06, 2026 IST
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The leopard was seen drinking water from a pothole on the road.
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Villagers residing along the Chail-Gauda road are living in fear after a leopard was spotted near Mihani village recently.

The leopard was seen drinking water from a pothole on the road. A 58-second video captured by local resident Karan Verma shows the wild cat sipping water and looking around cautiously. After finding no immediate threat, the leopard drank its fill before disappearing into the nearby vegetation.

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Following the sighting, villagers informed the Forest Department about the movement of the wild animal. A patrol team was dispatched to the area to monitor the situation, track the leopard and ensure public safety.

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Residents in and around Chail and along the Gauda road have been advised to remain alert, particularly during the early morning and evening hours when wildlife movement tends to increase.

This is the second leopard sighting in the area in the past week. Earlier, some tourists had spotted the animal in a forested area.

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