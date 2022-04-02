Himachal lifts Covid restrictions, but face masks stay

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 1

The Himachal Pradesh Government has removed all Covid restrictions in the state with immediate effect in view of the sharp decline in fresh infections. The use of face mask and hand hygiene, however, will continue in accordance with an advisory issued by the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

In a notification issued today, the state government lifted restrictions on gathering in public places even as the number of active cases in Himachal dipped to 102.

Though no action would be taken under the Disaster Management Act for not wearing mask, the police were free to penalise violators as per the situation under the police Act, said Principal Secretary Onkar Chand Sharma. He appealed to the people to take precautions. The government said the district administrations needed to remain alert and take prompt action in case of any fresh surge in cases. —