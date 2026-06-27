Himachal likely to experience rain till July 3; yellow alert for several districts

Rain is expected to continue across Himachal Pradesh till July 3, with the State Meteorological Centre issuing a yellow alert for several districts from July 1 to July 3.

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According to the weather office, intermittent rain is likely to continue in many parts of the state over the next few days. However, no significant change is expected in either maximum or minimum temperatures, which are likely to remain near normal.

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Meanwhile, light to moderate rainfall was recorded at isolated places during the past 24 hours, while weather remained largely dry in most parts of the state.

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Both maximum and minimum temperatures stayed within the normal range. Maximum temperatures varied between 21°C and 39°C, while minimum temperatures ranged from 8°C to 28°C.

Shimla recorded a maximum temperature of 27.8°C, followed by Dharamsala 32°C, Manali 28.8°C, Solan 31.6°C, Kangra 36.5°C, Mandi 36.2°C, Sundernagar 36.4°C, Bilaspur 37.5°C, Kufri 20.7°C, Reckong Peo 30.5°C, Bhuntar 36°C, Kalpa 25.4°C and Nahan 35.4°C.

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Una was the hottest place in the state with a maximum temperature of 39.4°C, while Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti remained the coldest, recording a minimum temperature of 8°C.