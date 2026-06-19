Himachal likely to witness light to moderate rain over next few days

Himachal Pradesh is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall at various places over the next five to six days. The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds over the next three days at isolated places in most districts.

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There is a possibility of hailstorm on Saturday in Mandi, Kullu and Shimla districts.

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Over the last 24 hours, light to moderate rain was recorded over the state, particularly at various places in the districts of Chamba and Sirmaur.

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Shimla received light rainfall this afternoon.

No large change in minimum temperatures was witnessed during the past 24 hours. Minimum temperatures for many stations were normal or near normal; however, a few stations recorded minimum temperatures 2-3°C lower than normal.

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There was no substantial change in maximum temperatures either. A few stations, though, recorded temperatures 2-6°C below normal. The maximum temperatures were in the range of 19-25°C at high hills, 25-34°C in mid hills, and 34–39°C in low hills and plains.

On Friday, the lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Lahaul and Spiti’s Kukumseri (6.8°C), while the highest maximum temperature was recorded in Una (37.4°C).