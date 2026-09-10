Himachal looks to Japan for tech, research push

Dharmani said the state government was exploring partnerships with leading Japanese universities and institutions to strengthen technical education, promote research and innovation, and equip Himachal’s youth with skills aligned with the rapidly changing global technology landscape.

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Students accompanying the delegation attended a seminar at the university and gained insights into Japan’s advanced education system, research ecosystem, innovation and emerging technologies. Dharmani said deeper collaboration with Japan could help Himachal enhance its innovation capabilities and develop technology-driven solutions to emerging global challenges. International academic exposure, he added, would broaden students’ understanding of global education and technological practices.

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During the visit, Dharmani also attended the international conference ‘Advanced Technologies for Sustainable Food, Health and Materials (ICATS-FHM 2026)’ at Hokkaido University in Sapporo as chief guest.

Addressing the conference, he underlined the need to integrate science, technology and innovation with sustainable development. Given Himachal’s fragile ecology and dependence on agriculture, horticulture and water resources, he stressed the importance of technology that promotes growth while conserving natural resources.