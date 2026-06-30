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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal LoP Jai Ram accuses govt of subverting public mandate

Himachal LoP Jai Ram accuses govt of subverting public mandate

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Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 01:39 AM Jun 30, 2026 IST
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Himachal LoP Jai Ram Thakur at a press meet.
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Leader of the Opposition and former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday accused the Congress government led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of attempting to undermine democracy by delaying the Panchayati Raj and Urban Local Body elections and subsequently preventing elected representatives from assuming office.

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Addressing a press conference in Shimla after the BJP secured the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor in the Mandi Municipal Corporation, Thakur alleged that the state government made every effort to postpone the elections.

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He claimed that after the results did not favour the Congress, the government attempted to stop the newly elected representatives from taking the oath of office.

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Thakur further alleged that the ruling party exerted pressure on elected councillors to switch sides but failed because of the unity of BJP-backed representatives.

He also claimed that Congress councillors walked out in the municipal corporations of Dharamsala and Solan, preventing the required quorum, whereas the BJP ensured full attendance in Mandi, enabling it to win both key posts.

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The BJP leader also accused election authorities of issuing an incomplete nomination form that did not contain a column for the proposer. He said the error was rectified only after the BJP raised objections and produced nomination forms used in other municipal corporations.

Describing the Mandi result as a reflection of public confidence in the BJP, Thakur credited party workers and the local leadership for the victory.

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