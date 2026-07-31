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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal LoP Jai Ram accuses Sukhu of using Vigilance to target BJP leaders

Himachal LoP Jai Ram accuses Sukhu of using Vigilance to target BJP leaders

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:01 AM Jul 31, 2026 IST
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LoP and former Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur. File photo
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Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday accused Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of using the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau as a tool to settle political scores with BJP leaders.

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Addressing the media, Thakur alleged that the state government had unleashed a campaign of political vendetta against those raising their voice against the Chief Minister. He claimed that BJP leaders were being selectively targeted through vigilance investigations and asserted that such actions would not intimidate the opposition.

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Thakur warned that the Chief Minister would have to face political consequences for allegedly targeting BJP leaders to divert attention from the government’s failures. He alleged that the misuse of the Vigilance Bureau began after the Congress suffered a setback in the Rajya Sabha elections in February 2024 despite enjoying a majority in the Assembly.

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Referring to specific cases, Thakur claimed that vigilance cases registered against Dharamsala MLA Sudhir Sharma and former MLAs Hoshyar Singh and KL Thakur were politically motivated. He further alleged that family members of Hamirpur MLA Ashish Sharma, Barsar MLA Inder Dutt Lakhanpal and former legislators Rajendra Rana, Chaitanya Sharma, Ravi Thakur and Devendra Bhutto had also been targeted.

He also alleged that the Vigilance Bureau was kept outside the ambit of the RTI Act and that fabricated complaints were being used to implicate innocent people.

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