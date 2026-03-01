Himachal LoP Jai Ram targets govt over ‘halted development’

A sharp political exchange marked the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the Governor’s Address in the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday, with Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur launching a scathing attack on the Congress government, while Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu defended his administration, citing financial constraints and reduced central support.

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Opening the attack, Thakur alleged that the brevity of the Governor’s address, lasting just over two minutes, reflected the lack of achievements of the present regime. Participating in the debate, he claimed that development works across the state had come to a standstill, with widespread dissatisfaction among youth, women, and government employees, many of whom, he said, had been forced to protest on the streets.

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The LoP also questioned the implementation of the Congress party’s pre-election guarantees, particularly the promise of providing financial assistance to women. He pointed out that only Rs 7.43 crore had been spent so far against the commitment of Rs 1,500 crore meant to benefit over 35,000 women, calling it a glaring example of unfulfilled promises.

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Raising concerns over the state’s financial and administrative functioning, Thakur alleged that Himachal was “being put on sale” through the leasing of properties belonging to the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC). He further accused the government of rampant corruption, deteriorating law and order, lack of recruitments, and closure of over 1,000 institutions. He also flagged delays in payments under the Himcare scheme, asserting that governance had effectively stalled.

Thakur added that despite receiving what he termed as liberal financial assistance from the Centre, the state government had failed to acknowledge this support. He said he had personally met Union ministers, including the Finance Minister and the Home Minister, to seek additional financial aid for the state. Criticising recent administrative measures, he described the decision to strip advisors and heads of boards and corporations of cabinet rank as merely cosmetic, arguing that meaningful reform would require their removal from posts.

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Earlier, initiating the debate, Bhoranj MLA Suresh Kumar presented a contrasting view, stating that despite facing severe financial stress and natural disasters, the Congress government had ensured balanced and uniform development. He also alleged attempts at political destabilisation of the government, terming it a “political disaster” alongside natural calamities.

Theog MLA Kuldeep Rathore emphasised that the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) was not a political entitlement but a right of the people of Himachal Pradesh. He argued that the state was grappling with a severe financial crunch following the end of GST compensation and restrictions on borrowing, making RDG support crucial.

Sukhu flags unprecedented halt in RDG

Intervening in the debate, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said under Article 275, no Union Government in the past 77 years had discontinued the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) to any state to bridge the gap between revenue and expenditure.

He noted that when the BJP assumed power in 2017, the state had a loan burden of Rs 48,000 crore and received Rs 70,000 crore through RDG and GST compensation. According to him, even a partial repayment of Rs 20,000 crore during that period could have significantly improved the state’s financial health.

Sukhu maintained that RDG was not the right of any political party but of the 75 lakh people of the state. He added that the government was willing to approach the Prime Minister jointly with BJP leaders to seek restoration of RDG, but the Opposition did not extend support.