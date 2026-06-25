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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal LoP Jai Ram Thakur accuses Cong govt of putting ‘state on sale’

Himachal LoP Jai Ram Thakur accuses Cong govt of putting ‘state on sale’

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:40 AM Jun 25, 2026 IST
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Himachal Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur. File
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Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the state government, alleging that it was putting “Himachal on sale” by leasing out key public properties and handing over prime land to private players.

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In a statement, Thakur claimed that valuable land belonging to the Palampur Agriculture University was being transferred in the name of tourism development, a matter that is currently pending before the Supreme Court. He further alleged that land in the Baddi-Nalagarh industrial belt was being offered to private bidders for the proposed Him Chandigarh project.

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The former Chief Minister also accused the Sukhu government of attempting to dilute Section 118 of the Himachal Pradesh Tenancy and Land Reforms Act, 1972, which regulates land ownership by non-agriculturists.

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Referring to the decision to lease out 18 properties of the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC), Thakur alleged that the tender conditions for leasing the iconic Wildflower Hall property were designed to favour a particular company. He also questioned the government’s change in stand on operating the heritage hotel.

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