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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal LoP Jai Ram Thakur attacks Sukhu govt over healthcare, finances

Himachal LoP Jai Ram Thakur attacks Sukhu govt over healthcare, finances

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Hamirpur, Updated At : 01:13 AM Oct 05, 2026 IST
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Former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur addresses a gathering at Tippar village on Sunday.
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Former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday accused the state government of fostering “falsehoods and chaos” in the name of ‘Vyavastha Parivartan’ (systemic change), while addressing a gathering at Tippar village near here.

Thakur said the government had failed on all fronts and alleged that the healthcare system in the state was being reduced to a deplorable condition, jeopardising people’s lives. Medical colleges and hospitals across the state were suffering due to the government’s “neglect and empty rhetoric”, he alleged.

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He said instead of ensuring basic amenities, the Chief Minister was focusing on purchasing machinery with support from the Centre. Though machines, including MRI units, had been procured, there was no staff to operate them, he claimed. Open-heart surgeries at the state’s super-specialty hospital remained suspended for 10 months, he added.

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“Hospitals have machines but lack technicians, while some have technicians but lack machines. Where both are available, there is a shortage of chemicals and accessories required for diagnostic tests,” Thakur said.

He said the Chief Minister must realise that lives could not be saved by relying on “falsehoods” and alleged that wherever he went, he sought to boost his political image by highlighting projects and financial assistance received from the Centre.

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Thakur said billions of rupees had been received directly from the Centre for road construction, maintenance and infrastructure development, but the Chief Minister had not expressed gratitude for the assistance.

He said the budgets for road projects being inaugurated or whose foundation stones were being laid had been approved by the Centre. “The BJP has no objection to this, but the Chief Minister should thank the Central Government for its assistance,” he said.

Expressing concern over the state’s financial position, Thakur said the situation had become so difficult that the government was unable to provide even Rs 30 crore required for the Central University in Dharamsala or its 10 per cent share for railway projects.

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