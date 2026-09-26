Himachal LoP Jai Ram Thakur slams Congress over EC office ‘attack’

In a statement issued here, Thakur accused the Congress of questioning constitutional institutions and making derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “relaunch” Rahul Gandhi.

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He said it was shameful that Congress workers had allegedly created a ruckus outside the Election Commission office, burnt an effigy of a minister and threatened to set the office on fire.

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Thakur alleged that the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister was using such tactics to divert public attention from the government’s failures. He demanded that the government take responsibility for the incident.